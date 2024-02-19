Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calian Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Calian Group in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Calian Group Trading Down 2.6 %

CGY opened at C$59.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.97. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

In other news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

