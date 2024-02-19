Analysts Issue Forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,486.42, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $338.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.89.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

