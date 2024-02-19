Analysts Issue Forecasts for Upwork Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upwork in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Upwork’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 81.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Upwork by 296.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $16,987,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,910 shares of company stock worth $682,403 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

