Analysts Offer Predictions for Rollins, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.05 on Monday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.