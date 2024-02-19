Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $199.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

