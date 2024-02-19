Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.