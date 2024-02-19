Analysts Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) PT at $418.20

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $411.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.26. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

