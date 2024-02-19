Analyzing Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Icosavax has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Icosavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $446.20 million 4.04 -$49.19 million $0.49 15.69 Icosavax $580,000.00 1,322.20 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -6.90

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 12.21% 0.06% 9.49% Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53%

Volatility and Risk

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Icosavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Germany, Belgium, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Icosavax

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.