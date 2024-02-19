Analyzing Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -62.89% -20.10% -14.59% Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SentinelOne and Cloopen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 11 10 1 2.55 Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SentinelOne currently has a consensus price target of $23.31, suggesting a potential downside of 21.03%. Given SentinelOne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SentinelOne and Cloopen Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 20.88 -$378.68 million ($1.25) -23.62 Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cloopen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Cloopen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

