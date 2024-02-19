Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

AM opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $54,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 1,391,100 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.