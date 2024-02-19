APA (APA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $31.57 on Monday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31.

Get APA alerts:

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $6,978,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of APA by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,922,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,976,000 after purchasing an additional 352,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.