Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $182.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.68.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

