Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) vs. Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Financial Survey

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Imunon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Imunon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals -5.11% N/A -20.47% Imunon N/A -83.25% -57.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Imunon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,753.07%. Imunon has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,207.69%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Imunon.

Volatility and Risk

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Imunon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $3.09 million 1.09 -$30.37 million ($0.16) -0.44 Imunon $500,000.00 9.78 -$35.90 million ($3.27) -0.16

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Imunon. Aridis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imunon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals beats Imunon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin, as well as developing AR-301 as an adjunctive therapy with SOC antibiotics to treat hospital acquired pneumonia and ventilator associated pneumonia. The company is also developing AR-320, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting S. aureus alpha toxin to treat infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-susceptible S. aureus; AR 501, an inhaled gallium citrate, which is in Phase 1/2a for the treatment of chronic lung infection associated with cystic fibrosis; and AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase II clinical trials targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa liposaccharides serotype O11. In addition, it develops AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-701, a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin 1. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Imunon

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also has two platform technologies, such as TheraPlas® platform for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies; and PLACCINE platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. Imunon, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.