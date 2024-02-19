Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.07. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

