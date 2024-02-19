Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $182.75 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

