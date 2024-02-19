Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -14.65%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

