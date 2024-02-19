Avery Dennison Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.83 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.