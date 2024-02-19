Aviva PLC Acquires 10,940 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Aviva PLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

