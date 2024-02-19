Aviva PLC Acquires 11,109 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $803.32 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $1,077.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average is $330.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.20.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

