Aviva PLC Acquires 11,558 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1,395.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,604,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $340.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.97 and a 200 day moving average of $334.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

