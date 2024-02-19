Aviva PLC Acquires 6,299 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $520.06 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $527.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

