Aviva PLC Acquires 9,568 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after purchasing an additional 868,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HRL opened at $28.99 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.