Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 383.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock worth $1,605,209 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

