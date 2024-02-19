Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 612.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,032,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 599.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

