Aviva PLC Buys 31 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $54,248,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR stock opened at $7,390.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,000.90 and a 1-year high of $7,617.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,095.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6,427.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

