Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,719 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NetEase by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after buying an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

