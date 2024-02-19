Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.5 %

FCX opened at $38.83 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

