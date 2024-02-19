Aviva PLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

