Aviva PLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2,454.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,121 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 508,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

RCI opened at $45.65 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

