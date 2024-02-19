Aviva PLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,198 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

