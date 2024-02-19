Aviva PLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 604.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,831 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

