Aviva PLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,588 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Down 1.7 %

Incyte stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

