Aviva PLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $85.34.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

