Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

