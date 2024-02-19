Aviva PLC Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,755 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,557,000 after acquiring an additional 776,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

