Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $131,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

