Aviva PLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 595.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,465 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

