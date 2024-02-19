Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,385 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,086,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 759,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 430,237 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $64,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

