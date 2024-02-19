Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.