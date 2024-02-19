Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,315 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $123.83 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

