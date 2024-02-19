Aviva PLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,223 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

