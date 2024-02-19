Aviva PLC Purchases 45,868 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 661.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $179.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $181.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

