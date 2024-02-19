Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $134.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

