Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,818 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,272 shares of company stock valued at $30,319,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

