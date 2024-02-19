Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $432.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.95.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

