Aviva PLC Sells 110,592 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,592 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $43.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

