Aviva PLC Sells 16,717 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

