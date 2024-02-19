Aviva PLC Sells 33,894 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,894 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 662,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 261,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

