Aviva PLC Sells 37,010 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,010 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

