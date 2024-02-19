Aviva PLC Sells 7,988 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $279.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

